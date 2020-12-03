Chase through North Sioux City ends in a crash

North Sioux City, SD (KTIV) - A chase that began in North Sioux City ended in a crash Thursday night.

It began shortly before 9 p.m. by McCook Lake.

During the chase with a Union County Deputy, the suspect reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour before crashing into a utility pole on Military Road.

A deputy at the scene says the suspect was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but did not appear to have sustained any injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide the latest information as we receive it.