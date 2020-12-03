Cleveland corrects location of John Heisman landmark

CLEVELAND (AP) — After over 40 years, Cleveland has granted landmark status to the correct birthplace of the namesake of college football’s most prestigious player award. Cleveland.com reports that the city council and Mayor Frank Jackson have corrected a 42-year-old error that erroneously marked a residence three blocks away from the site granted landmark status as John Heisman’s birth site. An official with Cleveland’s Landmarks Commission says that questions surrounding Heisman’s birthplace started soon after the original marker was erected in 1978. The official told the city council that the confusion was caused by ordinances that changed how streets were numbered.