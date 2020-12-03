Dec. 3: Iowa reports 70 more COVID-19 deaths, including 5 in Woodbury County

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,926 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 233,866 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 236,792 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 147,152 have recovered, an increase of 4,903 since yesterday.

The state has also reported 70 additional virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 2,519. This the highest one-day increase seen in Iowa since the pandemic began.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (147,152) and the number of deaths (2,519) from the total number of confirmed cases (236,792) shows there are currently 87,121 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 7,010 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,229,582 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has declined slightly to 16.8%, down from 16.9% reported yesterday. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for Palo Alto County which has a rate of 14.6%.

According to the health department's latest report, 1,124 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 1,162. Out of those hospitalizations, 224 are in the ICU with 131 on ventilators. State data shows 70% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 169 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,306 positive cases have been reported at Iowa long-term care facilities, and 2,367 have recovered. So far, 1,097 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 146 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,638.

To date, 8,179 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported five additional virus-related deaths, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 135. Officials say these latest deaths involved one elderly female over the age of 80 as well as one older female and three older adult males all between the ages of 61 and 80.

A total of 100 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 58 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 37 new cases were reported for a total of 3,152 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,450 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,230 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 27 since yesterday. Of those cases, 682 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 25 new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,445. Of those cases, 908 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 11.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,806 cases on Wednesday, and that number rose to 2,853 by Thursday morning. Of those cases, 1,995 have recovered.

The county has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 44.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 74 additional cases bringing its total to 3,829. Of those cases, 2,828 have recovered.

The county has reported three additional virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 29.