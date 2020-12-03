Dec. 3: Nebraska reports 388 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 132,918.

Thirty-one more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,159.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 845 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 4,475 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 67,336, an increase of 1,596 from Wednesday.

So far, 754,291 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 621,014 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported 22 new positive cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 555. Of those cases, 261 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been two virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed 39 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,289.

Dakota County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 51.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported three more COVID-19 cases, with its total now at 448. Of those cases, 241 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported three new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 705. Officials say 451 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had five virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Ten new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 808. Of those cases, 476 have recovered.

So far for Wayne County, five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials.

As of Thursday night, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department has not released updated COVID-19 numbers for Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties.