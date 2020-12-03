Dec. 3: South Dakota surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 1,145 more cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 83,348.

According to Thursday's report, 822 of the new cases are confirmed and 323 are probable.

State health officials say there are 15,474 active cases in the state, an increase of 617 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 38 new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,033.

State data reported 490 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 66,841.

Currently, 538 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 538. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,696 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had five new cases, bringing its total to 1,377. Of those cases, 1,253 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 20.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 14 new cases, bringing its total to 1,391. State health officials say 1,157 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,523 to 5,598. Officials say 4,609 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 53.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 12 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,281. So far, 1,040 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 71 new cases, bringing the total to 1,863. Officials say 1,369 of those cases have recovered.

One new virus-related death was reported in Yankton County. To date, Yankton County has had 11 confirmed virus-related deaths.