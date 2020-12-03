Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker goes into exile, plans to travel to UK

COPENHAGEN (AP) — A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker who is visiting Denmark says he is going into exile and will soon move to Britain. Ted Hui, who was arrested in Hong Kong in May, was able to get his passport back from Chinese authorities after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. Activists have accused the Hong Kong government and the central Chinese government in Beijing of tightening control over the semi-autonomous territory in response to demands for more democracy. Hui said he would not apply for asylum because “my only home is Hong Kong.”