Firefighters and Salvation Army of Siouxland team up to ‘Rescue Christmas’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local firefighters and the Salvation Army of Siouxland have teamed up this year to 'Rescue Christmas'.

The Sioux City branch of the Iowa Association of Fire Fighters met with local Salvation Army staff at Bomgaars in Sioux City on Thursday to purchase toys for children in need.

The group does this every year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, they said this holiday season seems to be even more important, which is why they're working to 'Rescue Christmas' this year.

"We're getting the toys that are needed. A lot of times we just buy toys and we overstock on a certain item. So this time we have some help and we are spreading out to get all age groups, both boys and girls. " said Leonard Kraker, President of Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 7.

Kraker said since this year has been a difficult time for so many families, he encourages anyone who has the means, to purchase a toy for the Salvation Army's annual Christmas Distribution event.

Staff with the Salvation Army said you can do that by delivering toys directly to their location or by donating to the 'angel trees' placed at local businesses around Siouxland.

"We see people that have nothing and are in big need of stuff. And for these people it's not a matter of what they get for Christmas, it's if they get something for Christmas. So we're here to fill that need, giving something for those who would get nothing otherwise." said Kraker.

Kraker said their budget is $500, but their partnership with Bomgaars allows them to get a discount, which he said usually results to an extra $200 worth of toys for the kids.