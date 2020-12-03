First snow, cold mean more hardship for migrants in Bosnia

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Their long journeys already filled with uncertainty and hardship, migrants stranded in Bosnia are now facing another adversity _ a cold Balkan winter. As this season’s first snow fell this week in parts of the region, many migrants living in make-shift tent settlements in western Bosnia are struggling to stay dry and warm. Cobbled together from whatever they could find, migrant tents outside the town of Velika Kladusa are a poor cover for the people sleeping inside. Migrants often travel for months, if not years, from the Middle East, Africa or Asia to reach Western Europe. Thousands have been stuck in Bosnia, mostly in the west of the country that borders European Union member state Croatia.