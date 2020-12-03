Hawkeyes look for fifth straight win at Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Hawkeyes put their four game winning streak on the line when they travel to Illinois on Saturday. A spot in the Big Ten Championship game is not out of the question. With two games left, Iowa is just a game behind first place Northwestern in the Big Ten's West Division.

The Hawks have outscored their opponents, 151 to 55 in their last four wins. Eighty percent of Iowa's touchdowns have come on the ground. Their 16 rushing TD's are the second-most in the Big Ten.

Illinois has won their last two games and will try to slow down the Iowa ground game.

"Guys aren't going to just let us roll over them," said senior running back Mekhi Sargent. "They're practicing, game planning on us as well. I feel like it's about who can handle it the best and who can actually go out there and win every rep for sixty minutes."

"We're also working on our fundamentals each day to improve so we can get the backs in space," said senior guard Cole Banwart. "Every time we get a run call we take that on our shoulders, thinking we're doing things right. We're trying to push forward because the more runs we get the better we're looking."

The Hawks are 13-point favorites. Iowa and Illinois kickoff at 2:30 on Saturday.