LAKE AREA NEWS: Several Iowa Great Lakes listed as impaired waters

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - There are concerns about water quality in Iowa's bodies of water. Some of those concerns center around water at the Iowa Great Lakes

The coordinator of the Iowa Great Lakes Clean Water Alliance is responding to an updated draft list of impaired waters around the state released earlier this week by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Several lakes in the Iowa Great Lakes chain appear on that list. John Wills says caution should be used in how that's interpreted.

"In most instances that doesn't mean it is unusable. It just simply means that it doesn't meet the 100% goal that the EPA has set for that kind of water body. So for instance, swimming, swimming water has to be 100% to meet the capabilities of being swimming water, so like West Okoboji or any of our Iowa Great Lakes for example. So if it doesn't meet the intended use at 100%, then it's technically called impaired. And so a lot of our lakes are listed as impaired. East Okoboji for example. Well the impairment for East Okoboji is exotic species, so the zebra mussels are what's impairing East Okoboji," said Wills.

Wills said the impaired waters list is updated every couple of years in compliance with EPA regulations.

Wills also represents the Iowa Great Lakes at the State House in Des Moines. While he doesn't feel there's a need for legislation addressing water quality, at least as of now, he does say there needs to be more funding.