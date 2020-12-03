Lincoln officer, trooper hurt after suspect rams cruiser

LINCOLN, Neb . (AP) — A Lincoln police officer and a Nebraska state trooper were injured when a suspect pinned them next to a cruiser while trying to flee from arrest. Lincoln police spokeswoman Officer Erin Spilker said police received several reports early Thursday of a man acting erratically at convenience stores around Lincoln. Spilker says the two law enforcement officers were walking toward the suspect when he got into his car and rammed the cruiser several times, pinning both officers in the open door frame. The suspect, 29-year-old Connor Sweeney, was later stopped and arrested. The officers were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.