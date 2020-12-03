Madison County, NE does recount after 1 vote separated local election

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) Madison County has been part of a recount this week after only one vote separated the two candidates after the votes were counted on election day.

The race was for Subdistrict 5 of the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District Board of Directors. After the recount in Madison County, there was no change in the winner.

The Election Commissioner said that she is glad to see the results of the recount matchup with the results from election day.

"It was definitely a great relief. When that final report is printed and you compare it to your official results form Election Day, when those mu,ners were matching it was somewhat of a celebration becuase you knew the process then went through and was handled correctly" said Ann Pruss, Election Commissioner and County Clerk.

Madison County was 1 of 7 counties that are included in this subdristrict.