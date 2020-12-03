Mask orders stay at forefront of virus outbreak in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cities in Nebraska juggle the issue of whether to require masks as the state’s governor continues to resist issuing a statewide mask mandate while the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the state. The Omaha suburb of Papillion is voting Thursday on a proposal to require masks in public buildings. Grand Island police have made clear they’ll enforce that city’s mandate, passed last week, by charging violators with public nuisance counts. A surge in cases in recent weeks led Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts to reissue some statewide restrictions, including requiring masks in salons and tattoo parlors. But Ricketts has refused to impose a statewide mask mandate.