Miguel Algarín, a founder of beloved NYC poetry space, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Miguel Algarín, poet and a founder of New York City’s beloved Nuyorican Poets Café performance space, has died. He was 79. Daniel Gallant, executive director of the Nuyorican Poets Café, says Algarín died Monday at a Manhattan hospital from sepsis. Born in Puerto Rico, Algarín and his family came to New York City when he was a child. In the 1970s, he held gatherings with other poets in his apartment, exploring Puerto Rican identity and other themes. Out of that was created the Nuyorican Poets Café. Gallant said the cafe would have an online tribute for Algarín this month, and would do something in person as soon as conditions allow.