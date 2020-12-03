Missing Oklahoma children rescued from rocky bluff

(KNWA/NBC News) - Four Oklahoma children are safe at home after a frigid night in the woods near their Sequoyah County home.

A helicopter crew spotted the children, ages 5,6,7 and 9 on a steep and rocky bluff near the Tenkiller Dam early Wednesday morning thanks to a small flashlight the children were carrying.

“It’s very steep, very dangerous, rough terrain down there. It’s thick woods, deep bluffs, rocks, very hard terrain to navigate, especially for small children,” said Lane. “It surprises me that they could get that far, but they did.”

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said their grandmother last saw them in her backyard around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Their great grandmother said she went to look for them around 3 p.m. and couldn’t find them, calling authorities right away.

