More nice weather with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday

The pleasant weather will continue today with temperatures rising into the mid 40s.



There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day but that will not put too much of a damper on the weather!



Winds will also remain fairly light out of the west at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



A few clouds will remain overnight with temperatures falling into the low 20s.



We will see a lot of sunshine Friday with highs nearing 50 degrees.



Make sure to enjoy this warm weather for this time of year!



