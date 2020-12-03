Prosecutors: Priest collected child porn while overseas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Roman Catholic priest collected thousands of child pornography images while serving overseas and then brought them with him when he returned to the United States. The Rev. William McCandless pleaded not guilty to three child porn-related counts during an initial court appearance in Philadelphia on Thursday. The 56-year-old Wilmington, Delaware resident was placed on home detention with electronic monitoring and was ordered to surrender his passport because he has frequently traveled overseas and has numerous contacts abroad. McCandless is a member of the Wilmington-based religious order Oblates de St. Francis De Sales. Federal prosecutors said McCandless amassed his collection while serving for several years in Monaco.