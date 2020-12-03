Sibley-Ocheyedan schools put on lockdown after high school student found with handgun

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - An investigation is underway after a student at a high school in Sibley, Iowa was found in possession of a handgun. That is according to our media partner, KUOO Radio.

They report that Superintendent James Craig said the principal for the Sibley-Ocheyedan High School received reports of a student who had brought a weapon to school on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The superintendent put both the high school and middle school on lockdown in accordance with protocol.

KUOO says Craig told them a search was conducted and it was confirmed a student was in possession of a weapon. Seth Hoffman, a deputy with Osceola County Sheriff's Office, has confirmed to KTIV the student was in possession of a handgun.

At about 8:30 a.m. a deputy from the sheriff's office arrived at the school and the student was removed without incident.

The 17-year-old male student has been charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

An all-clear was given and students and staff were allowed to resume their day.