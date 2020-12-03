Sioux City Fire Rescue urging residents to prepare for the holidays safely

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Holiday Season is underway, with Christmas just 22 days away, and with people busier than ever, Sioux City Fire Rescue has some tips to help you prevent fires during this time of the year.

They say if you have a live Christmas Tree, make sure that it's watered and stays watered.



The typical tree uses up to a gallon of water every 2 days.



When it comes to lights, they say don't connect more than three strands of lights per section of the home.



This is in order to not overload the circuits.



Also make sure you turn off all lights and decorations before going to bed or leaving your home.



Deputy Fire Marshal Scott Korvarna also urges people to check their smoke alarms.

"Before the Christmas gatherings test your smoke alarms, make sure they're working so on a typical that you have a few guests over that they're safe and they know a way out of that house," said Lt. Scott Korvarna, Deputy Fire Marshal.

Lt. Korvarna also say to make sure you're staying safe when cooking your holiday meals, as kitchen fires are the number one cause of fires in the nation.

"Make sure that there is just one person in charge of that, keep the kids out of the kitchen for safety reasons, we don't want people getting burned, we want to avoid the grease fires and getting people hurt," said Lt. Scott Korvarna, Deputy Fire Marshal.

Another tip from Korvarna is to never plug space heaters into extension cords.