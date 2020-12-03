South Dakota’s death toll surpasses 1,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s death toll from the virus has surpassed 1,000 people after the Department of Health reported 38 more deaths. The state has seen a sharp increase in the number of deaths in recent weeks, with over half of the state’s total deaths reported in the last four weeks. The average number of new cases has declined in recent weeks. But the state still had the nation’s third-highest number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks. One in every 146 people tested positive in the past week. Health officials reported 1,145 new cases on Thursday.