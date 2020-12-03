Sweden: Mother no longer suspected of locking up her son

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor says a woman in her 70s is no longer suspected of having kept her son locked up in an apartment south of Stockholm for as long as 28 years. Prosecutor Emma Olsson told Swedish media that investigators found no evidence that the woman’s son, who is in his 40s, had been kept in the apartment against his will. The mother had been held on suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and grievous bodily harm. Swedish daily newspaper Expressen reported this week that a relative said she found the man in the filthy apartment on Sunday and that he had no teeth and sores on his legs and his speech was slurred.