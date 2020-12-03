Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora 50, Adams Central 44
Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Riverside 51
Hastings 53, Seward 29
Norfolk Catholic 73, Omaha Gross Catholic 54
Omaha Concordia 55, Boys Town 9
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Tri County 21
OPS Jamboree=
Gretna 49, Omaha North 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 56, Aurora 38
Alma 44, Bertrand 31
Anselmo-Merna 60, Paxton 23
Bennington 61, Wahoo 36
Blue Hill 36, Kenesaw 26
Broken Bow 52, Arcadia-Loup City 27
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 28
Central Valley 51, Palmer 37
Crete 43, Columbus Lakeview 40
East Butler 64, Cedar Bluffs 15
Elm Creek 45, Shelton 32
Elmwood-Murdock 35, Yutan 20
Exeter/Milligan 29, Deshler 27
Freeman 55, Palmyra 39
Fullerton 58, Burwell 28
Harvard 53, Giltner 15
Hastings 53, Seward 29
Heartland Lutheran 55, Spalding Academy 25
Hershey 48, Perkins County 34
Lutheran High Northeast 68, Wisner-Pilger 31
Madison 34, Schuyler 28
North Bend Central 72, Twin River 16
North Platte 63, Grand Island Northwest 41
Omaha Concordia 55, Boys Town 9
Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Bishop Neumann 29
Osceola 60, St. Edward 19
Overton 58, Arapahoe 32
Platteview 51, Fort Calhoun 26
Pleasanton 57, Axtell 16
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 35
Ravenna 49, Amherst 40
St. Paul 41, Gibbon 28
Wauneta-Palisade 62, Wallace 47
West Point-Beemer 57, Arlington 38
Winnebago 57, Homer 41
Wood River 72, Sandy Creek 22
York 83, Ralston 11
Kearney Quad=
Papillion-LaVista South 66, South Sioux City 46
OPS Jamboree=
Omaha Central 70, Omaha Benson 52
Western Conference Tournament=
Chadron 39, Mitchell 36
___
