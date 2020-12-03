Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

8:28 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora 50, Adams Central 44

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Riverside 51

Hastings 53, Seward 29

Norfolk Catholic 73, Omaha Gross Catholic 54

Omaha Concordia 55, Boys Town 9

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Tri County 21

OPS Jamboree=

Gretna 49, Omaha North 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 56, Aurora 38

Alma 44, Bertrand 31

Anselmo-Merna 60, Paxton 23

Bennington 61, Wahoo 36

Blue Hill 36, Kenesaw 26

Broken Bow 52, Arcadia-Loup City 27

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 28

Central Valley 51, Palmer 37

Crete 43, Columbus Lakeview 40

East Butler 64, Cedar Bluffs 15

Elm Creek 45, Shelton 32

Elmwood-Murdock 35, Yutan 20

Exeter/Milligan 29, Deshler 27

Freeman 55, Palmyra 39

Fullerton 58, Burwell 28

Harvard 53, Giltner 15

Hastings 53, Seward 29

Heartland Lutheran 55, Spalding Academy 25

Hershey 48, Perkins County 34

Lutheran High Northeast 68, Wisner-Pilger 31

Madison 34, Schuyler 28

North Bend Central 72, Twin River 16

North Platte 63, Grand Island Northwest 41

Omaha Concordia 55, Boys Town 9

Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Bishop Neumann 29

Osceola 60, St. Edward 19

Overton 58, Arapahoe 32

Platteview 51, Fort Calhoun 26

Pleasanton 57, Axtell 16

Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 35

Ravenna 49, Amherst 40

St. Paul 41, Gibbon 28

Wauneta-Palisade 62, Wallace 47

West Point-Beemer 57, Arlington 38

Winnebago 57, Homer 41

Wood River 72, Sandy Creek 22

York 83, Ralston 11

Kearney Quad=

Papillion-LaVista South 66, South Sioux City 46

OPS Jamboree=

Omaha Central 70, Omaha Benson 52

Western Conference Tournament=

Chadron 39, Mitchell 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

