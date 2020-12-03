Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blair, Neb. 64, Harlan 60
Jesup 76, Oelwein 56
Martensdale-St. Marys 79, Woodward-Granger 43
Mason City 53, New Hampton 49
South Hamilton, Jewell 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 51
Spencer 59, Harris-Lake Park 35
Spirit Lake 79, MOC-Floyd Valley 66
Stanton 65, Riverside, Oakland 58
Storm Lake 59, Denison-Schleswig 46
Treynor 64, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50
Winterset 40, Creston 24
Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Hinton 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crestwood, Cresco vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 56, Murray 39
Denison-Schleswig 59, Storm Lake 27
Iowa Falls-Alden 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 22
MOC-Floyd Valley 57, Spirit Lake 29
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Woodward-Granger 33
Montezuma 59, PCM, Monroe 38
North Fayette Valley 49, Crestwood, Cresco 36
Sidney 44, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 36
Sioux City, East 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 39
Spencer 79, Harris-Lake Park 5
Stanton 64, Riverside, Oakland 20
Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Oelwein 20
Twin Cedars, Bussey 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 10
Vinton-Shellsburg 57, Union Community, LaPorte City 39
West Monona 85, West Harrison, Mondamin 34
Woodbine 53, Missouri Valley 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Waukon vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ppd.
