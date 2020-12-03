US long-term mortgage rates edge lower; 30-year at 2.71%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates edged lower this week, reaching record lows for the 14th time this year against the backdrop of the pandemic-ravaged economy. Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to 2.71% from 2.72% last week. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans declined to 2.26% from 2.28%. Home loan rates have trended downward through most of this year, bolstering demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages. But as Freddie Mac noted, home sales have stalled as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters.