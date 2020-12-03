Walmart to give 4th round of bonuses to workers since virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says for the fourth time during the pandemic it will give its 1.5 million U.S. part-time and full-time employees additional cash bonuses for their work.

The move, announced Thursday, follows similar announcements in recent weeks by such retailers as Target, Lowe’s, and Amazon which are offering another round of bonuses as virus cases surge around the country.

Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, says that the amount will be similar to the previous cash bonuses during the pandemic.

Part-time and temporary workers who work at Walmart or Sam’s Club’s stores, distribution centers or fulfillment hubs will receive $150 each while full-time employees will receive $300 on Dec. 24.