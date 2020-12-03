WATCH LIVE: Sioux City police hold news conference on deployment of body cameras

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. regarding the full deployment of body cameras.

Since receiving permission from the Sioux City City Council to purchase the cameras and their associated software, the SCPD says it has worked to integrate the technology across the department.

According to a SCPD press release, Thursday's news conference will cover the phased deployment of the cameras and how they will function as part of daily operations.