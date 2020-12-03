WATCH: One of the world’s most powerful telescopes collapses at Puerto Rico observatory

(CNN) - New video shows the moment one of the most powerful telescopes in the world collapsed.

Drone footage caught the moment on Dec. 1 when the telescope platform at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico fell.

Engineers say all three support towers broke off, causing the 900 ton platform to plummet down into a dish below. Video shows the telescope's support cables also dropped.

Officials say the observatory's learning center was damaged by the falling cables, but no one was injured.

The 1,000 foot telescope had been used for astronomical discoveries for 57 years. But just a few weeks ago, the national science foundation announced it was decommissioning the telescope because it sustained irreparable damage earlier this year.

The observatory became famous after iconic scenes from the 1995 James Bond film "Goldeneye" starring Pierce Brosnan were shot there.