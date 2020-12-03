West Virginia police officer dies 2 days after being shot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police officer has died two days after being shot by a suspect while responding to a parking complaint. The city of Charleston announced officer Cassie Johnson’s death in a news release Thursday. She was 28 years old. Johnson joined the city as a humane officer in October 2017. She was sworn in as a patrol officer in January 2019. Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt called Johnson an exemplary police officer who was courageous, compassionate and selfless for the citizens of the city that she loved. Tributes to Johnson have poured in from state officials, including both of West Virginia’s U.S. senators.