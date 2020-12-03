Western Nebraska man accused of kidnapping woman at gunpoint

HAYES CENTER, Neb. (AP) — State troopers have arrested a western Nebraska man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, then later engaging in a hourslong standoff with police. Station KRVN reports that 44-year-old Robert Smith, of Hershey, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he was found at a house in Hayes Center in southwestern Nebraska. Troopers say they sought a warrant for Smith after a woman called Lincoln County 911 before dawn Wednesday to report Smith had hidden in the back seat of her car and placed a gun to her head when she got in to drive. The woman said he forced her to drive for hours around rural Lincoln County before letting her go. She was treated for minor injuries at a North Platte hospital.