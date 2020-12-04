54th Annual Christmas Auction to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland goes virtual

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Like most events this year, the Annual Christmas Auction for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland will be held virtually.

The 54th Annual Christmas Auction will be a two-day event happening on Wednesday, Dec. 9t and will end on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers decided to hold the auction online, which will feature over 100 different items to bid on.

There will be items such as helicopter rides, a hunting package complete with a rifle, and even a trip to attend the 2021 Nationals Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas.

Organizers say that it was a priority to hold the auction as it is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

"It's really important to us to have people in the community who are willing to donate, sponsor, and be apart of the club to really just help out these kids and make sure they have the best experience possible and to really get them on the right track for their futures and to really provide some support, some strength, and a safe space to go every day," said Resource Development Director Kalynn Sortino.

The Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland's mission is to ensure local kids have a safe place to learn and grow.

You can begin previewing all of the auction items here.