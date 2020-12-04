Beautiful weather carries into the weekend

We have been blessed with some very nice weather this week and the early December winning streak continues today.



In fact, it may be the best day yet as we top out near 50 degrees with a lot of sunshine and just a light northwest breeze.



It would be a great day to get outside and take a walk!



Tonight will be similar to recent nights with lows near 20 degrees and clear skies.



A few pockets of fog may end up forming in northwest Iowa near dawn.



Saturday will feel a little cooler with a bit of a stronger breeze out of the northwest but temperatures will still be in the mid 40s with sunshine.



Sunday and Monday will be similar without that stronger breeze.



When the stretch of nice weather may come to a close on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.