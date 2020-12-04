California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A California attorney for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during a night of unrest in Wisconsin is extracting himself from his criminal defense after prosecutors raised ethical concerns about the lawyer. Los Angeles civil lawyer John Pierce has been at the forefront of the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused in the shootings during protests in Kenosha this summer. Pierce has also worked to help secure the $2 million for Rittenhouse’s bail. Prosecutors allege Pierce has “significant personal financial difficulties” that raise ethical concerns. Pierce says Wisconsin attorney Mark Richards will handle the criminal case.