Dec. 4: Nebraska reports 1,615 new cases, 27 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,615 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 136,325.

Twenty-seven more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,186.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 819 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 4,506 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 68,355, an increase of 1,019 from Thursday.

So far, 762,244 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 625,554 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported 11 new positive cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 566. Of those cases, 269 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been three virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed 39 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,289.

Dakota County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 51.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported four more COVID-19 cases, with its total now at 452. Of those cases, 254 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported six new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 711. Officials say 461 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had five virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Five new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 813. Of those cases, 499 have recovered.

So far for Wayne County, five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials.

As of Friday night, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department has not released updated COVID-19 numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties.