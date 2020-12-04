Dec. 4: Iowa reports 84 more COVID-19 deaths, including 4 in Woodbury County

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,901 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 236,792 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 239,693 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 152,331 have recovered, an increase of 5,179 since yesterday.

For the second day in a row, Iowa has reported record-high death numbers. On Friday, the state reported 84 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 2,603. The state's dashboard shows a majority of these deaths were from November, so far only two deaths have been reported in December.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (152,331) and the number of deaths (2,603) from the total number of confirmed cases (239,693) shows there are currently 84,759 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 7,588 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,237,170 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has declined slightly to 16.6%, down from 16.8% reported yesterday. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for Palo Alto County which has a rate of 14.3%.

According to the health department's latest report, 1,000 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 1,124. Out of those hospitalizations, 209 are in the ICU with 128 on ventilators. State data shows 70% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 135 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,158 positive cases have been reported at Iowa long-term care facilities, and 2,257 have recovered. So far, 1,096 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 134 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,772.

To date, 8,335 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported four additional virus-related deaths, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 139. Officials say these latest deaths involved one adult female between 41 and 60, two older adult males between 61 and 80, and one elderly male over 81.

A total of 88 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 54 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 21 new cases were reported for a total of 3,173 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,487 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,257 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 27 since yesterday. Of those cases, 716 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 16 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,461. Of those cases, 932 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,853 cases on Thursday, and that number rose to 2,892 by Friday morning. Of those cases, 2,054 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 44.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 16 additional cases bringing its total to 3,845. Of those cases, 2,871 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 29.