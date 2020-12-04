Dec. 4: South Dakota reports 31 more COVID-19 deaths, 516 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 1,050 more cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the state's total to 84,398.

According to Friday's report, 893 of the new cases are confirmed and 157 are probable.

State health officials say there are 15,925 active cases in the state, an increase of 451 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 31 new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,064.

State data reported 568 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 67,409.

Currently, 516 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 538. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,748 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 14 new cases, bringing its total to 1,391. Of those cases, 1,255 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 20.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 22 new cases, bringing its total to 1,413. State health officials say 1,166 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,598 to 5,653. Officials say 4,639 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 55.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 14 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,295. So far, 1,056 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 140 new cases, bringing the total to 2,003. Officials say 1,380 of those cases have recovered.

One new virus-related death was reported in Yankton County. This latest death brings the county's death toll up to 12.