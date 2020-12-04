Explosion at South Africa oil refinery, 7 hospitalized

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — An early-morning explosion at an oil refinery in the South African coastal city of Durban has caused a large fire and sent plumes of black smoke into the air. Emergency services officials say seven people have been hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries. Six are being treated for smoke inhalation and one person was injured while trying to escape the fire. The injured were all workers at the refinery. The refinery is close to the Durban harbor and is owned by South African oil company Engen. The refinery is listed as the second biggest in South Africa.