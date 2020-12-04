Flags in Nebraska to fly at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -- Monday, Dec. 7, marks 79 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, an event that brought the US into the second world war.

To honor National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all US and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Dec. 7 until sunset.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the attack on Pearl Harbor killed 2,403 Americans and injured an additional 1,178. The day after, the U.S. entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan