Former Lincoln police officer files harassment lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Lincoln police officer is suing the city, alleging she and other female officers were subjected to sexual harassment and nothing was done in response to their complaints. Sarah Williams says in her lawsuit that Police Chief Bliemeister and other police officials have known about discrimination against female officers for years and have done nothing to protect the officers or improve the work environment. She also says several female officers have complained about discrimination and retaliation if they complain. Bliemeister said in a statement that the department does not tolerate discrimination. Williams now works for the Omaha police department.