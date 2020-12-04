Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:33 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 73, Nebraska City 53

Bloomfield 35, Tri County Northeast 32

Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28

Creighton 37, West Holt 36

Heartland 68, Wilber-Clatonia 48

Kearney Catholic 67, Sutton 47

Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Elmwood-Murdock 30

South Loup 50, Twin Loup 21

Western Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Chadron 47, Sidney 40

Semifinal=

Scottsbluff 59, Mitchell 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 39, Holdrege 30

Alma 41, Kenesaw 29

Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 21

Bennington 54, Elkhorn 42

Bertrand 34, Axtell 29

Blue Hill 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 34

Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Hampton 32

CWC 35, Summerland 31

Cambridge 47, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Chase County 52, McCook 48

Conestoga 46, Omaha Christian Academy 30

Creighton 37, West Holt 36

Crete 52, Hastings 29

Crofton 69, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28

Cross County 46, Shelby/Rising City 8

Diller-Odell 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Douglas County West 63, Schuyler 12

Elkhorn Valley 41, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, Osceola 35

Exeter/Milligan 50, Osceola 35

Fairbury 33, Freeman 13

Falls City Sacred Heart 70, Sterling 47

Frankfort, Kan. 54, Pawnee City 16

Franklin 38, Sandhills Valley 22

Garden County 37, Brady 12

Gordon/Rushville 63, Hemingford 35

Gothenburg 45, Hershey 26

Hi-Line 33, Ansley-Litchfield 31

Humphrey St. Francis 87, Palmer 22

Hyannis 48, Creek Valley 30

Kimball 59, Leyton 34

Lawrence-Nelson 38, Red Cloud 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Wallace 26

Mead 52, Johnson County Central 28

Mullen 43, Anselmo-Merna 33

Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10

Omaha Roncalli 55, Omaha Concordia 39

Omaha Westside 44, Columbus 29

Overton 43, Loomis 32

Plainview 55, Wausa 54

Randolph 45, Osmond 36

Sandhills/Thedford 41, Maxwell 34

Silver Lake 44, Deshler 38

South Loup 59, Twin Loup 17

Stuart 42, Central Valley 40

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Sutton 49, Kearney Catholic 40

Syracuse 57, Falls City 25

Wahoo 53, Aurora 36

Wayne 62, Battle Creek 48

Wilber-Clatonia 48, Heartland 28

Western Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Chadron 44, Sidney 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloomfield vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

