Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beatrice 73, Nebraska City 53
Bloomfield 35, Tri County Northeast 32
Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28
Creighton 37, West Holt 36
Heartland 68, Wilber-Clatonia 48
Kearney Catholic 67, Sutton 47
Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Elmwood-Murdock 30
South Loup 50, Twin Loup 21
Western Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Chadron 47, Sidney 40
Semifinal=
Scottsbluff 59, Mitchell 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 39, Holdrege 30
Alma 41, Kenesaw 29
Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 21
Bennington 54, Elkhorn 42
Bertrand 34, Axtell 29
Blue Hill 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 34
Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Patrick’s 28
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Hampton 32
CWC 35, Summerland 31
Cambridge 47, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Chase County 52, McCook 48
Conestoga 46, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Creighton 37, West Holt 36
Crete 52, Hastings 29
Crofton 69, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Cross County 46, Shelby/Rising City 8
Diller-Odell 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Douglas County West 63, Schuyler 12
Elkhorn Valley 41, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, Osceola 35
Fairbury 33, Freeman 13
Falls City Sacred Heart 70, Sterling 47
Frankfort, Kan. 54, Pawnee City 16
Franklin 38, Sandhills Valley 22
Garden County 37, Brady 12
Gordon/Rushville 63, Hemingford 35
Gothenburg 45, Hershey 26
Hi-Line 33, Ansley-Litchfield 31
Humphrey St. Francis 87, Palmer 22
Hyannis 48, Creek Valley 30
Kimball 59, Leyton 34
Lawrence-Nelson 38, Red Cloud 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Wallace 26
Mead 52, Johnson County Central 28
Mullen 43, Anselmo-Merna 33
Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10
Omaha Roncalli 55, Omaha Concordia 39
Omaha Westside 44, Columbus 29
Overton 43, Loomis 32
Plainview 55, Wausa 54
Randolph 45, Osmond 36
Sandhills/Thedford 41, Maxwell 34
Silver Lake 44, Deshler 38
South Loup 59, Twin Loup 17
Stuart 42, Central Valley 40
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Sutton 49, Kearney Catholic 40
Syracuse 57, Falls City 25
Wahoo 53, Aurora 36
Wayne 62, Battle Creek 48
Wilber-Clatonia 48, Heartland 28
Western Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Chadron 44, Sidney 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomfield vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.
