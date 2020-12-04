Hy-Vee hiring 1,000 pharmacy techs as it prepares for COVID vaccine.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee announced Friday it is seeking to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians across its eight-state region.

The company seeks to increase its pharmacy workforce as it expands it's COVID-19 testing services and prepares for a distribution of a vaccine.

Hy-Vee plans to hire both full and part-time pharmacy technicians at its more than 270 pharmacies to provide additional support to the pharmacists to care for patients as the pandemic increases demand on health care professionals.

On Nov. 12 the US Dept of Health and Human Services named Hy-Vee one of its national COVID-19 vaccine providers once its available.

Trained pharmacists and technicians will be integral to providing the vaccine in Hy-Vee's eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Demand for Hy-Vee's free drive-thru COVID testing is high. A total of 180 testing locations at Hy-Vee can be found here.