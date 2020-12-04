Ivory Coast ex-president plans to return home from exile

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The lawyer for Ivory Coast’s former president Laurent Gbagbo says Gbagbo plans to return to his home country after his passport was returned following his acquittal at The Hague last year. Gbagbo has been unable to return to the West African nation since his January 2019 acquittal under the terms of his release. Gbagbo plans to return to Ivory Coast this month. He had been acquitted after being brought before the International Criminal Court in 2011 to face charges of crimes against humanity related to deadly violence following the 2010 election.