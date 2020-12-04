Judge wants remote hearings after guns allowed in courthouse

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — The presiding judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit has written a proposed order saying judges won’t appear in Custer County court after commissioners approved a measure allowing guns inside the courthouse. County commissioners adopted the ordinance to allow firearms despite opposition from presiding Judge Craig Pfeifle and Judge Matt Brown and a state’s attorney’s opinion that it would be a safety risk, a legal liability and a financial burden. Pfeifle said he’s sent the proposed order to the South Dakota Supreme Court, which will review it for approval or rejection in January.