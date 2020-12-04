Local ICU nurse: I wish the community could see inside the hospital walls

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Frontline nurses have been the backbone for communities in Siouxland, and across the country during the pandemic, which has put an immense amount of pressure and stress on them.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Director of Critical Care, Abbie Fahrendholz, says when you work in the medical field, burnout is something you think about all of the time, even before the pandemic.

But since there is so much focus on healthcare workers right now -- the stress is even greater. Fahrendholz says they're focusing a lot on self-care, stress management, and supporting each other during these trying times.

"The nurses, the staff, we are all working extra hours, working tirelessly to care for the patients that we have," said Fahrendholz.

"I'm not even sure what one word, or even a few words, can describe how we feel," said Allie Bruns, an ICU Registered Nurse.

Bruns is an ICU nurse at UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes in Sioux City has been working closely with COVID patients for months now.

"It's emotionally, physically trying - they take a lot more time and energy than a typical patient," said Bruns.

Bruns says she wishes the community could see what she and her colleagues see inside the hospital walls.

"A lot of people have said to me I'm guilty for not believing in this, and here I am COVID positive struggling, I'm upset with myself. I don't even know if the community were able to visualize what it's like inside. I don't know that it would put it through their heads as much as going through it personally," said Bruns.

She says every day she comes in with a positive attitude but that dwindles away very quickly.

"I find myself more emotional. I become more tearful easily, I get frustrated easier. You always have hard patients especially in an ICU, but the continual hard patient everyday, each patient is struggling, and I would say exhausted is a good word," said Bruns.

Bruns says because the patients aren't able to be close to their loved ones, nurses have become surrogate family, which has also taken a toll on them.

"If we are not here, nobody else is going to be here that's why I became a nurse, to help people, and something like this is not going to back me down," said Bruns.

Bruns says even though she's tired, and her colleagues are exhausted, they are still "all hands on deck" to provide the best care possible.

Bruns says she hopes sharing her story can give the community a better picture of what is going on inside the hospital -- and -- to continue doing their part so nurses can continue to care for patients.