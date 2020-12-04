Nebraska judge rules Norfolk man is competent to stand trial

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A judge ruled a Norfolk, Nebraska man accused of stabbing a man to death is competent to stand trial.

Fifty-two-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to first-degree murder and weapons charges in the August 2017 death of Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez.

Authorities say Castenada-Morejon stabbed Velazquez-Gomez to death, outside of an apartment on Aug. 25, 2017.

Since his arrest in 2017, Castenada-Morejon had been found not competent to stand trial on several occasions.

No trial date has been set, but a pre-trial hearing has been set for January.