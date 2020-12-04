7-footer dominant in No. 9 Creighton’s rout of Kennesaw St

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 9 Creighton in a 93-58 rout of Kennesaw State. Creighton coach Greg McDermott went nine deep into his bench in the first half and 13 of his players got minutes in a game in which the Bluejays led by as many as 43 points. Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot freshman, went 7 for 8 from the floor and dunked on four of five possessions while the Bluejays were on an early 23-4 run. Alex Peterson had 14 points to lead the Owls.