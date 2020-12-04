Norfolk Police Division creates new phone line to take pressure off dispatchers

Norfolk, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk Police Division is now overseeing a separate phone line to give its dispatchers some relief.

The line was created to make sure the emergency center isn't inundated with phone calls and to give dispatchers the ability to use their time to deal with the most important calls.

The dispatchers will now have the option to screen the call, to see if it's an emergency and they can decide whether to forward it to a second phone line to be answered or leave a message.

"It's not designed to encourage calls. It's designed to provide some relief on our dispatchers so that they can focus on their primary duties along the way," said Don Miller, Norfolk's Chief of Police.

Chief Miller says, so far, the calls have primarily been from local businesses with questions about how to best follow the mask mandate. Miller says the police division is considering keeping the line available in the future for non-emergency situations.

The number for the new phone line is (402) 844-2144.