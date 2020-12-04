Norfolk Public School Board calls special meeting to discuss flexibility to the December calendar

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -- Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education called a special meeting today to discuss the school district's current staffing shortages.

Superintendent, Dr. Jami Jo Thompson shared with the board that while COVID positive students and staff cases remains low, the district is finding it difficult to keep schools open due to absences and staffing shortages.

In addition to principles and teachers covering classes, certified staff and administrators from the Central Office have also been covering classes. Dr. Thompson told the school board if the trends continue or worsen the effort to keep schools open will be extremely difficult to sustain.

“Stress levels are very high, and COVID cases in our area are expected to continue increasing throughout and immediately following the holiday season. We must recognize the fact that we may eventually end up

without the ability to supervise and teach classes unless we make some changes.” Said Dr. Thompson.

Prior to the Thanksgiving break a survey was sent to NPS teachers to gather feedback on how to reduce stress and workload and how to address the shortages. Over 93% of teachers completed the survey, Thompson shared some of the recommendations, and the school board reviewed three specific recommendations

Change December calendar: Dec. 7 and 14 to No School for Students

Grant the superintendent permission to change the learning model if needed at any point due to lack of staff

Grant the superintendent flexibility to make January 5 a no school for students if needed to change the learning model in Jan

The school board voted to approve all three recommendations. Dr Thompson closed the meeting by praising the staff of Norfolk Public Schools for their outstanding dedication and commitment.

“Our teachers have been incredibly flexible, dedicated, caring, and all-around amazing! But, they are fatigued, stressed, overwhelmed, and even concerned or scared for their own well-being. These steps will go a long

way in helping to ease some of those concerns.” Said Dr. Thompson