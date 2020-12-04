Number of virus cases continues to grow in Nebraska prisons

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow within Nebraska’s prison system. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release late Thursday that six staff members across the state’s system had tested positive for the virus. That’s in addition to another three infected staffers announced on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the agency announced that an inmate in his 70s had died after contracting the virus. The latest cases bring the number of Nebraska prison staffers infected since the pandemic began to 356. Of those, 250 have recovered. Nearly 700 inmates had tested positive for the virus by late last week.