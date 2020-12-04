Officials: Rodents likely destroyed rare plants at mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Fish and Wildlife Service says DNA evidence strongly suggests rodents destroyed part of an area of an extremely rare desert wildflower being considered for federal protection at a contentious mine site in Nevada. The head of an Australian mining company that wants to dig for lithium about 200 miles southeast of Reno said Friday as much as half of the Tiehm’s buckwheat population was lost in the animal attack this fall. Environmentalists who are suing to force a listing of the flower had asserted the destruction of the plants was human-caused. They say the new findings reinforce the need to declare the buckwheat endangered.