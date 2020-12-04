Pandemic casts inevitable shadow on final ‘Shameless’ season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak that delayed taping of Showtime’s “Shameless” is woven into the 11th and final season of the Gallagher saga. It seems inevitable, given the outsized share of life’s hardships the family has met and, sometimes, conquered. The comedy-drama was days away from taping when COVID-19 slammed the door on movie and TV production in the spring. Series’ executive producer John Wells says already completed scripts were reworked to include the coronavirus’ fallout on the Gallaghers and their circle. The final season also will address the toll that addiction is taking on the family’s aging patriarch Frank, played by William H. Macy.